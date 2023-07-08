Defense requests moving final Wagner trial due to widespread, ‘negative’ media coverage

WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Pike County judge will decide next month whether to allow a change of venue in the trial of George “Billy” Wagner III, charged with eight counts of aggravated murder in the Rhoden slayings.

Defense attorney Mark Collins, whose firm is located in Columbus, filed for the move in late June citing media coverage of previous trials surrounding the slayings.

“[T]is county has been so saturated with the facts underlying this case that it is impossible for the defendant to receive a fair trial before a jury composed of impartial persons who learn of the case only through the evidence properly submitted during trial,”he wrote.

Collins in his motion described much of the coverage as “negative” and “blatantly prejudicial” misinformation that “presumes” Billy Wagner’s guilt and has been “plastered” all over southern Ohio.

He points to use of the word “massacre” to describe the slayings, the first instance of which came without attribution in the title of a WCPO story published hours after the slayings on April 23, 2016.

Its use took off immediately. Within hours, national outlets were dubbing it the “Pike County Massacre,” and that designation has been synonymous with the slayings ever since.

Collins argued those and other instances of overwhelming media coverage mean no jury seated in the “tight-knit community” of Pike County could fail to carry preconceptions into the courtroom.

“The negative coverage at the click of a button must not be ignored. There is a reason why attorneys cannot use loaded words such as ‘murderer’ or ‘massacre’ in the court of law, and that is [so] that the jury does not hear that which is unduly prejudicial,” Collins wrote.

“Of course, the limits the court may exercise in an inevitable trial may never matter, as the blatantly prejudicial pervasive information and misinformation continues to to be spread, to the point where readers cannot reasonably be expected to shut from sight.”

Collins offered moving the trial to a larger metro such as Columbu might offer a more impartial jury, by virtue of the fact that there would be more jurors to draw from than the 27,000 residents of Pike County, who are steeped in “pervasive media coverage.”

Pike County is in the viewing area of Columbus local news.

[New judge to be appointed in George ‘Billy’ Wagner case]

Billy, his wife, Angela, and their two sons, George and Jake, are accused of preplanning, carrying out and covering up the murder of eight members of the Rhoden and Gilley families overnight on April 22, 2016 in rural Piketown, two hours east of Downtown Cincinnati.

Jake and Angela pleaded guilty in 2021. As part of their plea deal, they testified against George in his trial last November. The jury found George guilty on all counts.

Prosecutors have said the motive for the slayings was a legal battle between Jake and one of the victims, Hanna May Rhoden, over custody of their baby girl, whom Hanna delivered at 16.

The investigation has been described as the most complicated in the history of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations, involving nearly 5,000 pieces of evidence as well as a small army of investigators, analysts, forensic scientists and crime scene advocates.

Billy pleaded not guilty to the 22 charges against him and remains locked up without bond at the Butler County Jail, where he has been held since he was arrested more than four years ago. Jake and Angela are expected to testify against him if he opts for a trial.

Wagner family members arrested in execution-style murders Pike Co., OH - Attorney General Mike DeWine Press Conference

The bodies of members of the Rhoden family were discovered the morning of April 22, 2016. All were shot to death. (WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.