Defense requests moving final Wagner trial due to widespread, ‘negative’ media coverage

George “Billy” Wagner is facing 22 charges in the murder case.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Pike County judge will decide next month whether to allow a change of venue in the trial of George “Billy” Wagner III, charged with eight counts of aggravated murder in the Rhoden slayings.

Defense attorney Mark Collins, whose firm is located in Columbus, filed for the move in late June citing media coverage of previous trials surrounding the slayings.

“[T]is county has been so saturated with the facts underlying this case that it is impossible for the defendant to receive a fair trial before a jury composed of impartial persons who learn of the case only through the evidence properly submitted during trial,”he wrote.

Collins in his motion described much of the coverage as “negative” and “blatantly prejudicial” misinformation that “presumes” Billy Wagner’s guilt and has been “plastered” all over southern Ohio.

He points to use of the word “massacre” to describe the slayings, the first instance of which came without attribution in the title of a WCPO story published hours after the slayings on April 23, 2016.

Its use took off immediately. Within hours, national outlets were dubbing it the “Pike County Massacre,” and that designation has been synonymous with the slayings ever since.

Collins argued those and other instances of overwhelming media coverage mean no jury seated in the “tight-knit community” of Pike County could fail to carry preconceptions into the courtroom.

“The negative coverage at the click of a button must not be ignored. There is a reason why attorneys cannot use loaded words such as ‘murderer’ or ‘massacre’ in the court of law, and that is [so] that the jury does not hear that which is unduly prejudicial,” Collins wrote.

“Of course, the limits the court may exercise in an inevitable trial may never matter, as the blatantly prejudicial pervasive information and misinformation continues to to be spread, to the point where readers cannot reasonably be expected to shut from sight.”

Collins offered moving the trial to a larger metro such as Columbu might offer a more impartial jury, by virtue of the fact that there would be more jurors to draw from than the 27,000 residents of Pike County, who are steeped in “pervasive media coverage.”

Pike County is in the viewing area of Columbus local news.

[New judge to be appointed in George ‘Billy’ Wagner case]

Billy, his wife, Angela, and their two sons, George and Jake, are accused of preplanning, carrying out and covering up the murder of eight members of the Rhoden and Gilley families overnight on April 22, 2016 in rural Piketown, two hours east of Downtown Cincinnati.

Jake and Angela pleaded guilty in 2021. As part of their plea deal, they testified against George in his trial last November. The jury found George guilty on all counts.

Prosecutors have said the motive for the slayings was a legal battle between Jake and one of the victims, Hanna May Rhoden, over custody of their baby girl, whom Hanna delivered at 16.

The investigation has been described as the most complicated in the history of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations, involving nearly 5,000 pieces of evidence as well as a small army of investigators, analysts, forensic scientists and crime scene advocates.

Billy pleaded not guilty to the 22 charges against him and remains locked up without bond at the Butler County Jail, where he has been held since he was arrested more than four years ago. Jake and Angela are expected to testify against him if he opts for a trial.

Wagner family members arrested in execution-style murders Pike Co., OH - Attorney General Mike...
Wagner family members arrested in execution-style murders Pike Co., OH - Attorney General Mike DeWine Press Conference
The bodies of members of the Rhoden family were discovered the morning of April 22, 2016. All...
The bodies of members of the Rhoden family were discovered the morning of April 22, 2016. All were shot to death.(WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Parents still waiting for answers two years after teenage son's death

Family continues search for answers 4 years after Cincinnati teen’s death

Updated: moments ago
|
By Simone Jameson
‘He had a big life ahead of him.’

News

The Adams County jail is undergoing a deep clean after an unknown substance sent multiple...

Adams County jail staff, inmates hospitalized after substance exposure

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By FOX19 Digital Staff
The jail is undergoing a decontamination process out of an abundance of caution.

Sports

Paralympic hopeful from Monroe finds joy embracing her identity

Paralympic hopeful finds joy in embracing her identity

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Joe Danneman
A Tri-State woman is hoping to be part of Team USA at the Paralympics next year in France.

Northern Kentucky

The Riverfront Commons project will eventually connect almost 10 towns via a 20-mile trail...

$3.7M grant awarded for NKY mixed-use trail project

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ashley Smith
Riverfront Commons continues progress thanks to a federal grant

Latest News

Reds

Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz gestures as he watches his two-run home run against the Los...

Elly De La Cruz featured in trailer for new ‘Mission: Impossible’ movie

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jared Goffinet
The trailer features Elly De La Cruz, Alex Morgan and Odell Beckham Jr.

News

Red Bike is adding more bikes to neighborhoods in the Cincinnati area.

Red Bike adds 4 new stations in Walnut Hills

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jason Maxwell
More Red Bikes will be seen around Cincinnati.

Food

From July 10 to July 16, burger lovers can enjoy a gourmet discounted burger starting at just...

Cincinnati Burger Week is back with 90 restaurants participating

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Mary LeBus
Americano, Bru Burger and dozens more are participating this year.

Crime

Richard Shelby Adkins was arrested the same day as the shooting and now faces murder charges.

Judge sets $1M bond for man accused of Middletown murder

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Richard Shelby Adkins was apprehended after a brief police chase.

Clermont County

State Route 131 is closed until further notice due to an overturned dump truck.

Mother and 6-year-old flown to hospital after dump truck overturns

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By FOX19 Digital Staff
The dump truck then flipped over onto its side and slid down SR 131, troopers said.

News

The vehicle that hit Randall Adams was a Dodge Ram that was pulling a loaded utility trailer,...

Man killed in Friday morning crash in Adams County

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By FOX19 Digital Staff
The man died at the scene of the crash.