Family continues search for answers 4 years after Cincinnati teen’s death

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s been four years since a teenage boy was shot and killed in Lower Price Hill, and still not arrests have been made in the case.

Cameron Franklin was just 14 when he was shot and killed on Storr Street in Lower Price Hill on July 6, 2019.

Family and friends attended a balloon-release vigil on Wednesday, just like they did the year before—just as they have vowed to do every year until they have the answers they desperately seek.

“He was outgoing, the life of everything, willing to help anybody,” said Cameron’s mother, Patricia Franklin. “He had a big life ahead of him.”

Franklin was filled with heartfelt memories and anguish as the fourth anniversary of her son’s death came and went.

“They said he was on the sidewalk, that he was on a bike, and that he’d left the party that was at the church right before that,” Franklin said, “and was out with a group of friends and somebody came up in a black car and shot him.”

Cameron’s family and friends donned t-shirts and carried signs and pictures of him to carry on his memory at Dunham Recreation Center for the balloon release.

“He would have been 18 in MArch, so we’re here celebrating his life,” said Cameron’s father, Gary Smith. “He wanted to be seen. He wanted to be heard and he was fast. Running around and wouldn’t slow down. Had a lot of energy.”

Smith says the teen was quick to help his family, had many friends and hoped to play professional sports when he grew up.

Cameron was a student at Western Hills High School. School officials say he was also part of a program called MORE, or Men Organized, Respectful and Educated. The program is dedicated to improving the lives of at-risk students through academic achievement and social and community responsibility.

“In school, he would stand with the security guards and make sure the younger kids in school would get to their classes,” Smith said.

All that leaves the family wondering who would want to hurt him.

If you have any information about the shooting death of Cameron Franklin, you are asked to call Cincinnati Police District 3 or CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

You can remain anonymous and possibly receive cash for your tips.

