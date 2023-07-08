Firefighters rescue one person in Bond Hill fire

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Firefighters rescued one person from a house fire in Bond Hill early Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati District Fire Chief Kelly Callen.

Callen says firefighters were called to the 4900 block of Cornith Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they found smoke coming from a two-story multi-family home.

Callen says the fire was extinguished within a few minutes, and the person rescued was treated at the scene.

The estimated damage is around $20,000, Callen said.

Callen says the cause of the fire is under investigation.

