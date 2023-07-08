Juvenile seriously injured in Clermont County crash dies, troopers say

Contests
A second person has died as a result of a Friday morning crash in Clermont County, according to Ohio troopers.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A juvenile passenger who was seriously injured following a crash in Clermont County that also killed a 19-year-old driver has died from their injuries, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the crash happened around 12:16 a.m. Friday on Old State Route 74 near Stoddard Lane in Union Township.

The driver, Haley A. Denton of Owensville, was pronounced dead at the scene, an OSP said.

A preliminary investigation determined Denton was driving a 2012 Ford Fusion northwest on Old State Route 74. The vehicle ran off the left side of the road, hitting a mailbox and a utility pole before overturning, troopers said.

The Ford landed on its top in the road.

One passenger, Ian P. Vaske, 20, Bedford, was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

