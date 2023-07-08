Martin Sheen, Emilio Estevez attends OTR International Film Festival

Contests
Martin Sheen and Emilio Estevez attend the OTR International Film Festival.(WXIX)
By Payton Marshall
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Hollywood actors and father and son Martin Sheen and Emilio Estevez attended the annual Over-the-Rhine International Film Festival Friday night, discussing the importance of film production in the Queen City.

The OTR International Film Festival is the country’s first international film festival led by people of all abilities who tell various stories, including those of marginalized communities worldwide.

Estevez says Cincinnati is not overshot like most of the big cities.

“There are so many extraordinary places here that have yet to be discovered,” Estevez said.

Sheen was born in Dayton, and Estevez owns a home in OTR. Estevez has also filmed a movie, “The Public,” starring Alec Baldwin and Taylor Schilling, at the Hamilton County Public Library downtown.

Estevez says that he is trying to bring more production to the city.

“Every time that I’m here in town, visit a set, or if it’s my own set—the people I work with say, ‘I had no idea that Cincinnati was this extraordinary, and so we’re converting people as quickly as we can, and we hope to get as many more eyeballs on this city and bring more production.”

