Photos: Shelf clouds appear in Tri-State area
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Shelf clouds have been forming in the Tri-State area in association with a line of storms expected Saturday.
Usually, the wind will come first, and then rain. The clouds may appear to rotate on a horizontal axis.
Take a look at the photos our viewers have sent us:
