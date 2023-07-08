Contests
Photos: Shelf clouds appear in Tri-State area

A shelf cloud appears in Florence, KY.
A shelf cloud appears in Florence, KY.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Shelf clouds have been forming in the Tri-State area in association with a line of storms expected Saturday.

Usually, the wind will come first, and then rain. The clouds may appear to rotate on a horizontal axis.

Take a look at the photos our viewers have sent us:

One person was rescued from a house fire in Bond Hill early Saturday morning, according to...
Firefighters rescue one person in Bond Hill fire