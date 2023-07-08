Photos: Shelf clouds appear in Tri-State area

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Shelf clouds have been forming in the Tri-State area in association with a line of storms expected Saturday.

Usually, the wind will come first, and then rain. The clouds may appear to rotate on a horizontal axis.

a good lookin’ shelf cloud over Florence y’all @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/D1WDSNKrgZ — Catherine Bodak (@FOX19Catherine) July 8, 2023

Take a look at the photos our viewers have sent us:

