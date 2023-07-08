Watch for rain and thunder today

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Be on the lookout for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Highs on Saturday will be in the low-to-mid 80s. Sunday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies with isolated showers and thunderstorms along with cooler highs in the low 80s.

The humidity will decrease some, in fact it will be almost comfortable going into next week as drier and warmer air moves back into the tri-state. Sunshine will accompany the day on both Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s Monday and upper 80s Tuesday.

The middle and latter-half of next week will feature unsettled weather with widely scattered showers and storms along with temperatures slightly cooler than normal with morning lows in the mid 60s and highs in the low-to-mid 80s in the afternoons.

