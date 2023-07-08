Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Watch for rain and thunder today

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Be on the lookout for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Highs on Saturday will be in the low-to-mid 80s. Sunday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies with isolated showers and thunderstorms along with cooler highs in the low 80s.

The humidity will decrease some, in fact it will be almost comfortable going into next week as drier and warmer air moves back into the tri-state. Sunshine will accompany the day on both Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s Monday and upper 80s Tuesday.

The middle and latter-half of next week will feature unsettled weather with widely scattered showers and storms along with temperatures slightly cooler than normal with morning lows in the mid 60s and highs in the low-to-mid 80s in the afternoons.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Catherine's Saturday Forecast

Most Read

A 19-year-old driver is dead and two passengers including a critically hurt juvenile are...
19-year-old killed, 2 hurt including juvenile in Clermont County crash
A 26-year-old woman has died after she was shot through the window at her residence in Winton...
Pregnant woman dies after she’s shot through window of Winton Hills home: family
Cincinnati Bengals punter Kevin Huber (10) plays during an NFL football game against the...
Longtime Bengal, Cincinnati native announces retirement
A CSXA CSX train abruptly stopped for hours on tracks in Cincinnati overnight, causing lengthy...
CSX apologizes for abruptly stopping train for hours in Cincinnati
The crash happened Thursday around 3:20 p.m. in Monroe at the I-75 interchange with OH-63.
Crash turns deadly after car goes airborne, plows across I-75 in Warren County

Latest News

Catherine's Saturday Forecast
Steve Horstmeyer
Scattered Showers and T-storms This Weekend
Overnight Forecast
Overnight Forecast