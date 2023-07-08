Water main break notice issued in Columbia Township

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A portion of Ridge Road in Columbia Township is closed after a water main break occurred Saturday afternoon, according to a dispatcher with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

The dispatcher says the call came in before 12:30 p.m. for a water main break on Ridge Road near Jack in the Box.

Ridge Road at Highland Avenue is closed until further notice, the dispatcher said.

It is unclear how it occurred, or long the water main break notice will remain in effect.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.