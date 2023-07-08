Contests
Water main break notice issued near I-71 overpass; road closure extended

Ridge Road at Highland Avenue is closed until further notice due to a water main break...
Ridge Road at Highland Avenue is closed until further notice due to a water main break Saturday, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A portion of Ridge Road near the I-71 overpass is closed after a water main break occurred Saturday afternoon, according to a dispatcher with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies confirmed that Ridge Road at Highland Avenue is closed for at least a week.

Deputies also said that the roadways were closed due to impacts from a utility project.

Ridge Road at Highland Avenue is closed until further notice due to a water main break...
Ridge Road at Highland Avenue is closed until further notice due to a water main break Saturday, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.(WXIX)
Ridge Road at Highland Avenue is closed until further notice due to a water main break...
Ridge Road at Highland Avenue is closed until further notice due to a water main break Saturday, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.
Ridge Road at Highland Avenue is closed until further notice due to a water main break...
Ridge Road at Highland Avenue is closed until further notice due to a water main break Saturday, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s dispatcher said the call came in before 12:30 p.m. for a water main break on Ridge Road near Jack in the Box.

