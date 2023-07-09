1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Glendale

GLENDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - One person was killed Saturday afternoon after a single-vehicle crash in Glendale, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 4:25 p.m. a 2013 Toyota Corolla was traveling east on the Glenview Golf Course’s entrance/exit driveway in the 10900 block of Springfield Pike, deputies confirmed.

The driver crossed Springfield Pike and traveled into the wood line, striking several trees before their vehicle stopped, according to deputies at the scene.

Deputies believe the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and transported by UC Air Care flight doctors, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office is still notifying the deceased’s next of kin. This incident remains under investigation.

