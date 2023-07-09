Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

2 newborns found dead in day care center bathroom

Chicago police are investigating after two newborns were found dead in a day care bathroom. (Credit: WLS via CNN Newsource)
By WLS Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) - An investigation continues into the death of two baby girls delivered unexpectedly by a 29-year-old woman who works at the Bernice Lavine Early Childhood Education Center in Chicago.

Sources close to the investigation say the woman was found in a first-floor bathroom covered in blood.

Sources also say janitorial services then came into the bathroom to clean and found two newborn girls in a plastic bag on top of a cabinet.

The mother was taken to Northwestern Hospital which is affiliated with the day care. Her condition is unknown.

The newborn twins were pronounced dead at Lurie Children’s Hospital.

While the circumstances behind the death of the twins are still in question, local organizations are hoping to raise awareness about Illinois Baby Safe Haven Law.

Executive Chairperson at Save Abandoned Babies Foundation Dawn Geras led efforts in creating the law more than 20 ago, allowing more than 150 newborns to be saved legally in the state since then.

“The law is so simple. A parent who feels they can’t keep the baby for whatever reason can simply hand that baby over to staff at a hospital, police or fire station. No questions they remain anonymous,” she said.

The day care issued a statement saying that none of the enrolled children were involved in this incident and they are providing resources to staff and families who need help right now.

All 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico have enacted safe haven legislation, according to Child Welfare Information Gateway.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A second person has died as a result of a Friday morning crash in Clermont County, according to...
Juvenile seriously injured in Clermont County crash dies, troopers say
A shelf cloud appears in Florence, KY.
Photos: Shelf clouds appear in Tri-State area
Ridge Road at Highland Avenue is closed until further notice due to a water main break...
Water main break notice issued near I-71 overpass; road closure extended
Reds third base Elly De La Cruz has brought them within 1 run in the bottom of the third inning.
Elly-Mania reaches historic levels as Reds win in Milwaukee
Chad Doerman, 32, appears for his initial arraignment in Clermont County Municipal Court on...
Judge denies full gag order for father charged with murdering his 3 sons

Latest News

FILE - Police in Amarillo, Texas, are investigating a deadly shooting.
Police: 2 dead, 5 injured in Texas shooting
President Joe Biden listens as he meets with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in the Oval...
Ukraine and the environment will top the agenda when Biden meets UK politicians and royalty
Two people were shot in the 1400 block of Vine Street early Sunday morning, according to Lt....
2 people shot in Over-the-Rhine, lieutenant says
Chicago police are investigating after two newborns were found dead in a day care bathroom.
2 newborns found dead in day care center bathroom