2 people shot in Over-the-Rhine, lieutenant says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Police are investigating a double shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in Over-the-Rhine, according to Lt. Jonathan Cunningham with the Cincinnati Police Department.

Cunningham says officers were called around 3:30 a.m. to the 1400 block of Vine Street.

Once police arrived, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his right knee, police said.

That victim was taken by ambulance to UC Medical Center, Cunningham said.

Cunningham says officers discovered that around 3 a.m., a second victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to her right knee.

The lieutenant did not say if they arrested a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

