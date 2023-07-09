Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

2 people shot in Over-the-Rhine, lieutenant says

Two people were shot in the 1400 block of Vine Street early Sunday morning, according to Lt....
Two people were shot in the 1400 block of Vine Street early Sunday morning, according to Lt. Jonathan Cunningham with the Cincinnati Police Department.(WXIX)
By Payton Marshall
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Police are investigating a double shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in Over-the-Rhine, according to Lt. Jonathan Cunningham with the Cincinnati Police Department.

Cunningham says officers were called around 3:30 a.m. to the 1400 block of Vine Street.

Once police arrived, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his right knee, police said.

That victim was taken by ambulance to UC Medical Center, Cunningham said.

Cunningham says officers discovered that around 3 a.m., a second victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to her right knee.

The lieutenant did not say if they arrested a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A second person has died as a result of a Friday morning crash in Clermont County, according to...
Juvenile seriously injured in Clermont County crash dies, troopers say
A shelf cloud appears in Florence, KY.
Photos: Shelf clouds appear in Tri-State area
Ridge Road at Highland Avenue is closed until further notice due to a water main break...
Water main break notice issued near I-71 overpass; road closure extended
Reds third base Elly De La Cruz has brought them within 1 run in the bottom of the third inning.
Elly-Mania reaches historic levels as Reds win in Milwaukee
Chad Doerman, 32, appears for his initial arraignment in Clermont County Municipal Court on...
Judge denies full gag order for father charged with murdering his 3 sons

Latest News

Deputies believe the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.
1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Glendale
Emergency medical crews responded to the report of a possible drowning incident around 7:45...
Deputies: 4-year-old NKY boy resuscitated after near-drowning incident
Target announces deals for back-to-school starting this month.
Target’s back-to-school deals for teachers, students and more
Ridge Road at Highland Avenue is closed until further notice due to a water main break...
Water main break notice issued near I-71 overpass; road closure extended