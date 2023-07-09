Deputies: 4-year-old NKY boy resuscitated after near-drowning incident

BURLINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a child was resuscitated and taken to the hospital Saturday evening after nearly drowning.

Deputies and the Burlington Fire Department responded to a home in the 6400 block of Southgate Place around 7:40 p.m. after reports that a 4-year-old boy was unresponsive in a pool, according to Boone County Lt. Phillip Ridgell.

After medics treated the child at the scene, he was breathing on his own and was transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, deputies say.

No further details have been released at this time.

