Lawyers send WVU letter to reinstate Bob Huggins as Head Men’s Basketball Coach

WVU’s legal council says they are “confused by the allegations” in the letter.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Attorneys representing former WVU Head Men’s Basketball coach Bob Huggins sent a letter to West Virginia University on July 7 stating Huggins should be able to remain the head coaching position.

This, according to his legal council, due to the fact Huggins never signed a formal resignation. In part, the letter to WVU reads as follows:

The letter goes on to say that since Huggins’ Employment Agreement specifies a resignation must be signed, and no copy of a signed resignation exists, Huggins is still legally the head coach and should be able to resume active coaching duties.

WVU disputes this, with their general legal council saying they are “confused by the allegations” in the original letter.

The university claims they have been working with two other lawyers representing Huggins -- not associated with those who sent the letter -- and have been discussing benefits to be paid to the former coach due to his resignation and retirement.

Those benefits, it should be noted, include the payment of his deferred compensation and annual leave balance payout, neither of which would be applicable if Huggins had not resigned and retired, according to WVU.

Council for the university says they are unclear on what next steps to take -- continue working with Coach Huggins’ original lawyers on resignation and retirement benefits, or “[...] respond to meritless demand letters and possible frivolous litigation brought forth by [Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP].”

According to WVU, here is the timeline of events that happened on the night Bob Huggins resigned and retired:

  • June 17, 2023 -- Mr. Huggins “met with members of the men’s basketball staff and student-athletes to announce that he would no longer be coaching the team.”
  • June 17, 2023, 9:38 P.M. -- Mr. Huggins “clearly communicated his resignation and retirement to the University in writing via email (not text message as asserted in [Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP’s] letter).”
  • June 17, 2023, 9:42 P.M. -- WVU Athletic Director Wren Baker replied via email accepting Huggins’ resignation and retirement.

WVU’s general council says that in the 20 days between June 17 and July 7, neither Bob Huggins nor his attorneys have claimed he did not, in fact, resign and retire from his coaching position.

The university is now demanding to know both who is representing Bob Huggins and what his current legal position is to WVU.

According to documents provided to 5 News from West Virginia University, the original notice of Bob Huggins’ resignation came from an email belonging to June Huggins, the wife of the former coach. It reads:

The question now becomes: does this email legally count as a resignation letter as laid out by the terms in Bob Huggins’ Employment Agreement, and was Bob the person who actually sent it?

As for the DUI arrest against Huggins’, the catalyst for this entire ordeal, the letter to WVU says it is “close to being fully resolved without charges.”

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

