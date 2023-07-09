Officer-involved shooting in Covington leaves 1 dead, investigation underway

COVINGTON, KY (WXIX) - A male suspect in an officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon in Covington has died, according to Kentucky State Police Trooper David Jones.

According to Trooper Jones, the suspect was transported to UC Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police say they were called to Glenway Avenue and E. 20th Street around 12:20 p.m.

Police are investigating an officer involved shooting in the 1900 block of Glenway Ave. Please avoid the area as... Posted by Covington Police Department on Sunday, July 9, 2023

The officer involved in the shooting was treated for minor injuries, “mainly scrapes,” according to KSP.

This is an ongoing investigation handled by KSP, authorities say.

FOX19 NOW will update the story as more information is available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.