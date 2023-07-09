Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Police: 2 dead, 5 injured in Texas shooting

FILE - Police in Amarillo, Texas, are investigating a deadly shooting.
FILE - Police in Amarillo, Texas, are investigating a deadly shooting.(MGN)
By Kristin Rodin and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA/Gray News) - An overnight shooting in Amarillo, Texas, left two people dead and five injured, KFDA reports.

Around 12:54 a.m. Sunday, officers were sent to an events center after reports of a shooting with multiple people injured.

Officials say when officers arrived, they found a fight broke out at a party. Sometime during the fight, someone started shooting.

The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating an overnight shooting in south Amarillo that left two people dead and five people injured.

One person died at the scene and the other deceased victim died at the hospital as a result of their injuries. The five injured victims are expected to recover, authorities say.

The deceased victims have been identified as 32-year-old Semagea Smith and 28-year-old Dequincton Taylor.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2023 KFDA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A second person has died as a result of a Friday morning crash in Clermont County, according to...
Juvenile seriously injured in Clermont County crash dies, troopers say
A shelf cloud appears in Florence, KY.
Photos: Shelf clouds appear in Tri-State area
Ridge Road at Highland Avenue is closed until further notice due to a water main break...
Water main break notice issued near I-71 overpass; road closure extended
Reds third base Elly De La Cruz has brought them within 1 run in the bottom of the third inning.
Elly-Mania reaches historic levels as Reds win in Milwaukee
Chad Doerman, 32, appears for his initial arraignment in Clermont County Municipal Court on...
Judge denies full gag order for father charged with murdering his 3 sons

Latest News

FILE - Ukrainian servicemen prepare to fire at Russian positions from a U.S.-supplied M777...
Russia reports intercepting a missile over annexed Crimea and briefly halts traffic on key bridge
In this 1921 image provided by the Library of Congress, smoke billows over Tulsa, Okla. An...
Judge dismisses lawsuit seeking reparations for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre
Police hold press conference following Cleveland shooting
FILE - A child holds a PRIME hydration drink prior to a baseball game between the Los Angeles...
The FDA is being asked to look into Logan Paul’s energy drink, which has the caffeine of 6 Coke cans