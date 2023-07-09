Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Covington

COVINGTON, KY (WXIX) -Covington police say they are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon.

Police say they were called to Glenway Avenue and E. 20th Street around 12:20 p.m.

It is unclear if anyone is seriously hurt.

FOX19 NOW will update the story as more information is available.

