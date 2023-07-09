Target’s back-to-school deals for teachers, students and more

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Target has announced its appreciation deals for the 2023 back-to-school season.

Beginning with Target Circle Week from July 9-15, verified college students receive a one-time 20% discount on a shopping trip through the free-to-join loyalty program for Target members, Target Circle.

Target Circle Teacher Appreciation kicks off July 16 through Aug. 26. This year’s event has expanded beyond discounts on school supplies - teachers also receive a one-time 20% discount on their entire shopping trip online and in-store.

The teacher appreciation discount applies to all K-12 teachers, homeschool teachers, teachers working at daycare centers and early childhood learning centers, university or college professors and vocational/trade/technical school teachers with valid identification.

In addition, shoppers in states with sales tax holiday events can also enjoy specified weekends where no sales tax is charged to purchases. For more information about when tax-free weekends are happening near you, visit the 2023 State Sales Tax Holidays website.

