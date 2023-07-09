Watch for a few isolated showers

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday will see mostly cloudy conditions for much of the day, though clouds will increase in the afternoon and evening. We can’t rule out a few showers with thunder possible mainly east of I-71 on Sunday, but much of the day in most of the tri-state will be dry. Humidity will drop as the day goes on with more mild conditions in the afternoon. Afternoon highs will only be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Humidity is manageable and even comfortable at times on Monday and Tuesday as abundant sunshine is expected! Morning lows will be in the low 60s (and a few upper 50s in rural spots!) and afternoon highs will be in the mid 80s!

Wednesday will see humidity begin to increase as clouds move in ahead of unsettled weather. We can’t rule out some spotty showers or storms in the evening hours, but much of the day will be dry and hot with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Factor in the humidity and it’ll feel like the low-to-mid 90s at times - so make sure you stay hydrated if you’ll be outdoors!

Summertime showers and storms make their return on Thursday and last through the weekend. As of Saturday night, Thursday, Friday and next Saturday won’t be an all-out washout, but will have daily chances for rain - so keep an umbrella nearby if you’re heading to an outdoor event! When it isn’t raining, expect a mix of sun and clouds and muggy conditions. Morning lows will be in the upper 60s and afternoon highs will be in the mid 80s.

The two week outlook for the tri-state has above-average precipitation and near-to-above average temperatures, so expect the sticky days with summertime pop-up showers and storms to be the trend going into the latter half of the month of July!

