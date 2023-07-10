Contests
18-year-old sentenced for deadly 2022 shooting committed as a teen

Aiden Brown, now 18 years old, was 17 when he was arrested for killing 28-year-old Gary Walker...
Aiden Brown, now 18 years old, was 17 when he was arrested for killing 28-year-old Gary Walker on Feb. 14, 2022, then Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said on March 1, 2022.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An 18-year-old was sentenced to a dozen years in prison for a deadly shooting that happened when he was a teenager.

Aiden Brown was 17 when he was arrested for killing 28-year-old Gary Walker on Feb. 14, 2022, in North Avondale, then Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said on March 1, 2022.

On Monday, the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office said Brown, now 18, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter for Walker’s death.

A year ago, Deters held a press conference in which he slammed the juvenile court system for continuously releasing Brown.

Deters described Brown as a “violent criminal,” who was repeatedly “released back out to the community.”

Brown was on probation for aggravated robbery at the time of the February 2022 killing, meaning he could not have a weapon.

As a juvenile, Brown violated his probation six times since May of 2021, according to Deters.

Despite the violations, Deters said the juvenile court judge allowed him back out on the streets.

The result, Deters said, was the murder of Walker.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters' showed a timeline of events that included the six...
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters' showed a timeline of events that included the six probation violations.

He later stated that guns are not the problem. The problem he explained is the person who pulls the trigger and the judges giving nothing more than probation to “violent people.”

Deters said, “Progressive judges, progressive is the new word, it used to be liberal judges; now they’re progressive, whatever that means. They are letting violent people out - every day.”

