80-year-old dies in Glendale crash, coroner says

GLENDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - The man who died in a single-vehicle crash in Glendale on Saturday has been identified by the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

James Green, 80, was driving east on the Glenview Golf Course’s entrance/exit driveway, located in the 10900 block of Springfield Pike, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said.

At approximately 4:25 p.m., responding deputies say Green crossed Springfield Pike and began traveling into a wood line, striking several trees before his vehicle came to a stop.

It is believed that Green was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, deputies added.

The 80-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to a nearby hospital by UC Air Care, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation.

