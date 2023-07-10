Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

80-year-old dies in Glendale crash, coroner says

Deputies believe the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.
Deputies believe the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.(Source: KSLA News 12)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - The man who died in a single-vehicle crash in Glendale on Saturday has been identified by the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

James Green, 80, was driving east on the Glenview Golf Course’s entrance/exit driveway, located in the 10900 block of Springfield Pike, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said.

At approximately 4:25 p.m., responding deputies say Green crossed Springfield Pike and began traveling into a wood line, striking several trees before his vehicle came to a stop.

It is believed that Green was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, deputies added.

The 80-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to a nearby hospital by UC Air Care, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Covington.
Officer-involved shooting in Covington leaves 1 dead, investigation underway
Reds third base Elly De La Cruz has brought them within 1 run in the bottom of the third inning.
Elly-Mania reaches historic levels as Reds win in Milwaukee
Emergency medical crews responded to the report of a possible drowning incident around 7:45...
Deputies: 4-year-old NKY boy resuscitated after near-drowning incident
Authorities are investigating skeletal remains found in Warren County over the weekend,...
Human remains found in Warren County
FILE - A child holds a PRIME hydration drink prior to a baseball game between the Los Angeles...
The FDA is being asked to look into Logan Paul’s energy drink, which has the caffeine of 6 Coke cans

Latest News

A motorcyclist died and the passenger is seriously injured after a crash occurred Sunday in...
Motorcyclist dies, passenger seriously injured in Butler County crash, sheriff says
The search is over for three juveniles who reportedly escaped from a detention center in Graves...
Search over for 3 juvenile escapees from Graves County
Pleasant start of the week
The deadline to register to vote in Ohio's special elections is Monday.
Voter registration closes Monday for Ohio’s special election