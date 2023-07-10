Butler County deputies find dead dog locked in crate; man arrested, sheriff says
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - An animal welfare check led deputies to find a dead dog, resulting in a man being arrested.
Brandon Hill, 27, of Madison Township, is charged with felony neglect for a deceased canine, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.
The arrest stems from deputies being called to a home on Trenton Franklin Road, near Michael Road, for an animal welfare check, the sheriff explained.
Butler County deputies found two dogs locked in a crate outside.
One of the dogs was dead, Sheriff Jones said.
The Deputy Dog Warden was called to the home and took possession of both dogs and a cat.
“Cruelty to animals will not be tolerated in this county,” Sheriff Jones stated. “If you fail to care for your companion animal, then provide a home that can, or we will provide a new home for you in jail.”
Hill was taken into custody and transported to Middletown Jail, according to the sheriff.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.