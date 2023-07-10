Contests
Butler County deputies find dead dog locked in crate; man arrested, sheriff says

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - An animal welfare check led deputies to find a dead dog, resulting in a man being arrested.

Brandon Hill, 27, of Madison Township, is charged with felony neglect for a deceased canine, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.

The arrest stems from deputies being called to a home on Trenton Franklin Road, near Michael Road, for an animal welfare check, the sheriff explained.

Butler County deputies found two dogs locked in a crate outside.

One of the dogs was dead, Sheriff Jones said.

The Deputy Dog Warden was called to the home and took possession of both dogs and a cat.

“Cruelty to animals will not be tolerated in this county,” Sheriff Jones stated. “If you fail to care for your companion animal, then provide a home that can, or we will provide a new home for you in jail.”

Hill was taken into custody and transported to Middletown Jail, according to the sheriff.

