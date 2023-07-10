Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

CFD: Oakley home fire under investigation, no smoke detectors present

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A fire that broke out inside an Oakley home Sunday morning is being investigated.

The Cincinnati Fire Department’s crews responded to the 3000 block of Markbreit Avenue around 10:30 a.m, according to District 4 Fire Chief Jay Bosse.

Chief Bosse says the first units found a working fire in the back of the building, and firefighters were able to gain access through the front entrance.

Firefighters at the scene were able to quickly contain and extinguish it, according to CFD.

Chief Bosse confirmed that the house was vacant.

He also said that smoke detectors were not found in any of the rooms.

A reported estimated $5,000 in damages was caused by the fire, CFD said.

An investigator was called to the scene. CFD is continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reds third base Elly De La Cruz has brought them within 1 run in the bottom of the third inning.
Elly-Mania reaches historic levels as Reds win in Milwaukee
Ridge Road at Highland Avenue is closed until further notice due to a water main break...
Water main break notice issued near I-71 overpass; road closure extended
A second person has died as a result of a Friday morning crash in Clermont County, according to...
Juvenile seriously injured in Clermont County crash dies, troopers say
Emergency medical crews responded to the report of a possible drowning incident around 7:45...
Deputies: 4-year-old NKY boy resuscitated after near-drowning incident
A shelf cloud appears in Florence, KY.
Photos: Shelf clouds appear in Tri-State area

Latest News

Authorities are investigating skeletal remains found in Warren County, according to City of...
Human remains found in Warren County under investigation
Police say they are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Covington.
Officer-involved shooting in Covington leaves 1 dead, investigation underway
Two people were shot in the 1400 block of Vine Street early Sunday morning, according to Lt....
2 people shot in Over-the-Rhine, lieutenant says
Bob Huggins
Lawyers send WVU letter to reinstate Bob Huggins as Head Men’s Basketball Coach