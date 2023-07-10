CFD: Oakley home fire under investigation, no smoke detectors present

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A fire that broke out inside an Oakley home Sunday morning is being investigated.

The Cincinnati Fire Department’s crews responded to the 3000 block of Markbreit Avenue around 10:30 a.m, according to District 4 Fire Chief Jay Bosse.

Chief Bosse says the first units found a working fire in the back of the building, and firefighters were able to gain access through the front entrance.

Firefighters at the scene were able to quickly contain and extinguish it, according to CFD.

Chief Bosse confirmed that the house was vacant.

He also said that smoke detectors were not found in any of the rooms.

A reported estimated $5,000 in damages was caused by the fire, CFD said.

An investigator was called to the scene. CFD is continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.

