Comfortable and dry start to the week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Clear and crisp conditions are expected overnight with low temperatures dipping down in the upper 50s! A few areas of patchy fog are possible along river valleys.

Humidity is manageable and even comfortable at times on Monday and Tuesday with abundant sunshine! Afternoon highs will be in the mid 80s both days!

Wednesday will see humidity begin to increase as clouds move in ahead of unsettled weather. We can’t rule out some spotty showers or storms in the evening hours, but much of the day will be dry and hot with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Factor in the humidity and it’ll feel like the low-to-mid 90s at times - so make sure you stay hydrated if you’ll be outdoors!

Summertime showers and storms make their return on Thursday and last through the weekend. Thursday, Friday and next Saturday won’t be an all-out washout, but will have daily chances for rain - so keep an umbrella nearby if you’re heading to an outdoor event! When it isn’t raining, expect a mix of sun and clouds and muggy conditions. Morning lows will be in the upper 60s and afternoon highs will be in the mid 80s.

Sunday will have a few isolated showers and storms - but things will dry out going into the following week briefly before, once again, unsettled weather with humid conditions make their return.

The two week outlook for the tri-state has above-average precipitation and near-to-above average temperatures, so expect the sticky days with summertime pop-up showers and storms to be the trend going into the latter half of the month of July!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.