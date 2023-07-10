Coroner: 17, 19-year-old die in Clermont County crash

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The juvenile who died in a single-vehicle crash on Friday in Clermont County has been identified.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s sheet indicates that Isaiah Mudzwova, 17, was pronounced dead at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on July 8.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 19-year-old Haley Denton was driving northwest on Old State Route 74 near Stoddard Lane with Mudzwova in the passenger seat when the vehicle ran off the left side of the road, hitting a mailbox and a utility pole before overturning.

Troopers say the crash happened around 12:16 a.m. that Friday.

Upon arrival, the vehicle was found in the road on its top and Denton was pronounced dead at the scene, OHSP said.

Troopers reported that Mudzwova and another passenger, Ian Vaske, 20, were transported to the UC Medical Center.

Vaske sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

The 17-year-old later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

