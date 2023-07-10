Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Coroner: 17, 19-year-old die in Clermont County crash

Two people are dead and another is injured after a crash in Clermont County.
Two people are dead and another is injured after a crash in Clermont County.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The juvenile who died in a single-vehicle crash on Friday in Clermont County has been identified.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s sheet indicates that Isaiah Mudzwova, 17, was pronounced dead at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on July 8.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 19-year-old Haley Denton was driving northwest on Old State Route 74 near Stoddard Lane with Mudzwova in the passenger seat when the vehicle ran off the left side of the road, hitting a mailbox and a utility pole before overturning.

Troopers say the crash happened around 12:16 a.m. that Friday.

Upon arrival, the vehicle was found in the road on its top and Denton was pronounced dead at the scene, OHSP said.

Troopers reported that Mudzwova and another passenger, Ian Vaske, 20, were transported to the UC Medical Center.

Vaske sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

The 17-year-old later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Covington.
Officer-involved shooting in Covington leaves 1 dead, investigation underway
Reds third base Elly De La Cruz has brought them within 1 run in the bottom of the third inning.
Elly-Mania reaches historic levels as Reds win in Milwaukee
Emergency medical crews responded to the report of a possible drowning incident around 7:45...
Deputies: 4-year-old NKY boy resuscitated after near-drowning incident
Authorities are investigating skeletal remains found in Warren County over the weekend,...
Human remains found in Warren County
FILE - A child holds a PRIME hydration drink prior to a baseball game between the Los Angeles...
The FDA is being asked to look into Logan Paul’s energy drink, which has the caffeine of 6 Coke cans

Latest News

A motorcyclist died and the passenger is seriously injured after a crash occurred Sunday in...
Motorcyclist dies, passenger seriously injured in Butler County crash, sheriff says
The search is over for three juveniles who reportedly escaped from a detention center in Graves...
Search over for 3 juvenile escapees from Graves County
Pleasant start of the week
Deputies believe the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.
80-year-old dies in Glendale crash, coroner says
The deadline to register to vote in Ohio's special elections is Monday.
Voter registration closes Monday for Ohio’s special election