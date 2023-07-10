Contests
Coroner identifies teen victim in Columbus officer-involved shooting

I-70 was closed near downtown Columbus hours after an officer-involved highway shootout took place/(OHGO)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) -The Franklin County Coroner’s Office has identified a 19-year-old victim who died in an officer-involved shooting that happened in Columbus on July 6.

The Coroner’s Office says Abdisamad Ismail died at the scene on eastbound Interstate 70 near Mound Road at 4:20 p.m.

Officers were in pursuit of at least three armed robbery suspects. Authorities say the suspects hit up a Porsche dealership and a bank, according to CNN.

A shootout broke out between the suspects and multiple officers on I-70 near Mound Street.

An officer was also shot and is in surgery at Ohio Health Grant Medical Center. He was initially in critical condition after suffering “massive blood loss,” according to police.

Two other suspects remain at large.

