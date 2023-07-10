Contests
Dry and warmer weather continues

By Ashley Smith and Oliver Moster
By Ashley Smith
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - This afternoon and evening will be pleasant and dry. Low 63.

Highs also start to climb into the middle of the week, with Tuesday and Wednesday having highs in the upper 80s. Partly cloudy skies continue through Tuesday, but Wednesday sees gathering clouds ahead of a cold front that will bring precipitation and slightly cooler temperatures into the area Wednesday night. Humidity also rises with the chance for rain Wednesday afternoon.

Chances for some rain continues on Thursday, with thunderstorms possible. Temperatures do take a drop though, moving into the mid 80s going into the weekend. Lows almost scrape the 70s however, so sticky conditions are expected Thursday and Friday. Friday keeps the shower and storm chances similar to Thursday.

The weekend sees possibilities for pop-up showers and storms with high humidity and temperatures in the mid 80s, climbing to the high 80s on Sunday. Again these showers are of the pop-up variety so they are most likely to be seen in the afternoon, and more likely to be seen on Sunday with the higher temperatures.

