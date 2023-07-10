Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Elton John says goodbye, performs final show of farewell tour

Elton John performs at the final show of his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour in Stockholm,...
Elton John performs at the final show of his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour in Stockholm, Saturday, July 8, 2023.(Caisa Rasmussen | AP Photo/Caisa Rasmussen)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It really will be goodbye yellow brick road.

Singer Elton John wrapped up his farewell tour in Stockholm, Sweden on Saturday night.

John’s career has spanned more than 50 years.

He posted a message to his fans on Instagram. He said, “What a journey this tour has been, and now we find ourselves at the end of it.”

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour kicked off in 2018 and was originally meant to end in 2021. But when the pandemic hit, the 76-year-old star had to postpone many of his shows.

The tour spanned 330 shows, with more than 6 million fans across the world turning out to see the legendary musician.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The officer involved found a suspect in the area and during a violent struggle, the officer...
1 dead in Covington officer-involved shooting
Reds third base Elly De La Cruz has brought them within 1 run in the bottom of the third inning.
Elly-Mania reaches historic levels as Reds win in Milwaukee
Emergency medical crews responded to the report of a possible drowning incident around 7:45...
Deputies: 4-year-old NKY boy resuscitated after near-drowning incident
Authorities are investigating skeletal remains found in Warren County over the weekend,...
Human remains found in Warren County
FILE - A child holds a PRIME hydration drink prior to a baseball game between the Los Angeles...
The FDA is being asked to look into Logan Paul’s energy drink, which has the caffeine of 6 Coke cans

Latest News

FILE - A member of a team affiliated with the National Park Service uses ground-penetrating...
In search of a lost cemetery, dig begins at a former Native American school in Nebraska
FILE - South Africa's Caster Semenya is shown at the Diamond League athletics event in Doha,...
Ruling expected Tuesday in runner Caster Semenya’s human rights appeal against sex eligibility rules
Larry Nassar stabbed at Florida federal prison
Vehicles come to a standstill near a washed-out and flooded portion of the Palisades Parkway...
Relentless rain floods roads in Northeast, leads to evacuations, rescues
Habib Battah is shown trying to clean up the blood from his cat carrier on an Air France flight...
Airline passenger finds blood, fecal matter on carpet beneath his seat