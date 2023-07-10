Contests
Human remains found in Warren County under investigation

Skeletal remains found in Warren County
By Ken Brown
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN, Ohio (WXIX) - The City of Franklin Police Department is conducting an investigation after human skeletal remains were found in Warren County Sunday evening.

According to police, Texas Equisearch discovered the remains using one of their drones, and police and the Warren County Coroner responded to investigate around 5:30 p.m.

“We treated everything as a crime scene,” Franklin Police Chief Adam Colon explained. “That’s normal, that’s what we do procedure-wise. Our detectives came out; our officers came out and documented what we find. The coroner’s office from Warren County is coming out; they will remove the remains and take [them] to Montgomery County for further examination and identification.”

Texas Equisearch was in Franklin because they were out looking for a local missing man, according to Chief Colon.

Authorities from the City of Franklin say that bones were spotted on a small island on the Great Miami River.

According to police, the remains they discovered are unidentifiable right now, and it is indiscernible if the person was male or female.

Police also said the coroner’s office will likely have to use dental records to identify who the remains belong to.

