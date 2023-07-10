Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Human remains found in Warren County

Skeletal remains found in Warren County
By Ken Brown and FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WXIX) - Police in the city of Franklin are investigating after human skeletal remains were found in Warren County.

EquuSearch Midwest discovered the remains using one of their drones, and police and the Warren County Coroner’s Office responded around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, police say.

“We treated everything as a crime scene,” Franklin Police Chief Adam Colon said. “That’s normal, that’s what we do procedure-wise. Our detectives came out; our officers came out and documented what we find.

“The coroner’s office from Warren County is coming out; they will remove the remains and take [them] to Montgomery County for further examination and identification.”

EquuSearch Midwest, which is associated with Texas EquuSearch, was in Franklin because they were looking for a local missing man, according to the police chief.

Bones were spotted on a small island on the Great Miami River, Franklin officials say. The remains are unidentifiable right now, including the sex.

The coroner’s office likely will have to use dental records to identify the remains, according to police.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Covington.
Officer-involved shooting in Covington leaves 1 dead, investigation underway
Reds third base Elly De La Cruz has brought them within 1 run in the bottom of the third inning.
Elly-Mania reaches historic levels as Reds win in Milwaukee
Emergency medical crews responded to the report of a possible drowning incident around 7:45...
Deputies: 4-year-old NKY boy resuscitated after near-drowning incident
Deputies believe the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.
1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Glendale
Two people were shot in the 1400 block of Vine Street early Sunday morning, according to Lt....
2 people shot in Over-the-Rhine, lieutenant says

Latest News

Give Hope PC hosted a bowling event to raise awareness for pancreatic cancer awareness at...
Local bowling event raises awareness for pancreatic cancer research
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
CFD: Oakley home fire under investigation, no smoke detectors present
Police say they are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Covington.
Officer-involved shooting in Covington leaves 1 dead, investigation underway
Two people were shot in the 1400 block of Vine Street early Sunday morning, according to Lt....
2 people shot in Over-the-Rhine, lieutenant says