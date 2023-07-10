Human remains found in Warren County

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WXIX) - Police in the city of Franklin are investigating after human skeletal remains were found in Warren County.

EquuSearch Midwest discovered the remains using one of their drones, and police and the Warren County Coroner’s Office responded around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, police say.

“We treated everything as a crime scene,” Franklin Police Chief Adam Colon said. “That’s normal, that’s what we do procedure-wise. Our detectives came out; our officers came out and documented what we find.

“The coroner’s office from Warren County is coming out; they will remove the remains and take [them] to Montgomery County for further examination and identification.”

EquuSearch Midwest, which is associated with Texas EquuSearch, was in Franklin because they were looking for a local missing man, according to the police chief.

Bones were spotted on a small island on the Great Miami River, Franklin officials say. The remains are unidentifiable right now, including the sex.

The coroner’s office likely will have to use dental records to identify the remains, according to police.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.