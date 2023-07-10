I-275 east reopens after crash involving motorcycle

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Interstate I-275 eastbound past Hamilton Avenue has reopened after it was completely closed due to a crash, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

A dispatcher with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says a motorcycle and another vehicle crashed near the Hamilton Avenue/US-127 ramp.

Two medic vehicles responded to the crash and both reported that they were transporting someone to a medical center, dispatch added.

As of now, it is unknown how many people were involved or the extent of injuries.

I-275 eastbound was closed for a little less than an hour before reopening.

Two vehicles crashed on I-275 eastbound near the Hamilton Avenue ramp, causing the highway to shut down. (WXIX)

FINAL UPDATE: Crash cleared, but expect some delays. — ODOT Cincinnati (@ODOT_Cincinnati) July 10, 2023

