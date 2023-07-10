I-275 east reopens after crash involving motorcycle
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Interstate I-275 eastbound past Hamilton Avenue has reopened after it was completely closed due to a crash, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
A dispatcher with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says a motorcycle and another vehicle crashed near the Hamilton Avenue/US-127 ramp.
Two medic vehicles responded to the crash and both reported that they were transporting someone to a medical center, dispatch added.
As of now, it is unknown how many people were involved or the extent of injuries.
I-275 eastbound was closed for a little less than an hour before reopening.
