Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

I-275 east reopens after crash involving motorcycle

Two vehicles crashed on I-275 eastbound near the Hamilton Avenue ramp, causing the highway to...
Two vehicles crashed on I-275 eastbound near the Hamilton Avenue ramp, causing the highway to shut down.(OHGO)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Interstate I-275 eastbound past Hamilton Avenue has reopened after it was completely closed due to a crash, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

A dispatcher with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says a motorcycle and another vehicle crashed near the Hamilton Avenue/US-127 ramp.

Two medic vehicles responded to the crash and both reported that they were transporting someone to a medical center, dispatch added.

As of now, it is unknown how many people were involved or the extent of injuries.

I-275 eastbound was closed for a little less than an hour before reopening.

Two vehicles crashed on I-275 eastbound near the Hamilton Avenue ramp, causing the highway to...
Two vehicles crashed on I-275 eastbound near the Hamilton Avenue ramp, causing the highway to shut down.(WXIX)
Two vehicles crashed on I-275 eastbound near the Hamilton Avenue ramp, causing the highway to...
Two vehicles crashed on I-275 eastbound near the Hamilton Avenue ramp, causing the highway to shut down.(WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Covington.
Officer-involved shooting in Covington leaves 1 dead, investigation underway
Reds third base Elly De La Cruz has brought them within 1 run in the bottom of the third inning.
Elly-Mania reaches historic levels as Reds win in Milwaukee
Emergency medical crews responded to the report of a possible drowning incident around 7:45...
Deputies: 4-year-old NKY boy resuscitated after near-drowning incident
Authorities are investigating skeletal remains found in Warren County over the weekend,...
Human remains found in Warren County
FILE - A child holds a PRIME hydration drink prior to a baseball game between the Los Angeles...
The FDA is being asked to look into Logan Paul’s energy drink, which has the caffeine of 6 Coke cans

Latest News

Robert A. Jones (left) Charles Turk (right)
Cincinnati police arrest suspect in 2010 homicide
Final day to register for voter registration
Hector Flores
Suspect stabs man at Sharonville hotel, drives him to hospital: court docs
Frank's First Alert Forecast For Monday