Kentucky announces dates for start of sports betting

Kentuckians can make their first-ever sports bets in Kentucky in less than 60 days.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Kentucky residents will be able to start betting on sports in September.

Gov. Andy Beshear along with Kentucky Horse Racing Commission and lawmakers, announced Monday that bets can be made at retail locations in the state starting Sept. 7.

Mobile betting won’t be available until Sept. 28, the governor explained.

Kentucky’s licensed horseracing facilities can apply for a retail sportsbook at their main location or at a licensed satellite location starting July 11.

Newport Racing and Gaming in Newport and Turfway Park in Florence are among the facilities that can apply to be sports betting locations, according to Gov. Beshear.

Licensed horseracing facilities will be allowed to partner with up to three marketing platforms for mobile wagering.

After years of pushing to get sports betting legalized in Kentucky, Gov. Beshear signed House Bill 551 on March 31 to legalize sports wagering in the state.

The governor has advocated for sports betting to become legal in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear has said legalizing sports wagering in the state will ensure money from sports betting stays in Kentucky.

Missouri is the only state that borders Kentucky that has not legalized sports betting.

