Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

KSP searching for 3 juvenile escapees from Graves County

Kentucky State Police Post 1 are searching for three missing juveniles from Graves County after...
Kentucky State Police Post 1 are searching for three missing juveniles from Graves County after they fled from a Youth Development Center.(Live 5)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police Post 1 are searching for three juveniles they say escaped from a detention center in Graves County.

Troopers were called just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 9 to the Department of Juvenile Justice Mayfield Youth Development Center.

According to KSP, three male juveniles escaped from the facility and stole a staff member’s vehicle.

The juveniles are accused of stealing a 2020 black Dodge Journey, with the license plate BTJ676.

Anyone who has seen the three escapees or has seen the SUV is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Covington.
Officer-involved shooting in Covington leaves 1 dead, investigation underway
Reds third base Elly De La Cruz has brought them within 1 run in the bottom of the third inning.
Elly-Mania reaches historic levels as Reds win in Milwaukee
Emergency medical crews responded to the report of a possible drowning incident around 7:45...
Deputies: 4-year-old NKY boy resuscitated after near-drowning incident
Deputies believe the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.
1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Glendale
Two people were shot in the 1400 block of Vine Street early Sunday morning, according to Lt....
2 people shot in Over-the-Rhine, lieutenant says

Latest News

Frank's First Alert Forecast For Monday
Authorities are investigating skeletal remains found in Warren County over the weekend,...
Human remains found in Warren County
Give Hope PC hosted a bowling event to raise awareness for pancreatic cancer awareness at...
Local bowling event raises awareness for pancreatic cancer research
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
CFD: Oakley home fire under investigation, no smoke detectors present