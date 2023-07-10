Local bowling event raises awareness for pancreatic cancer research

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A non-profit that raises awareness and money towards pancreatic cancer research hosted an event Sunday at a Cheviot bowling alley to donate to the cause.

Families, friends and volunteers gathered at Western Bowl to knock down pins, eat chili provided by Chili Rocks - which helped raise donations to the non-profit, Give Hope Pancreatic Cancer Research and Awareness.

Maureen Reis is a cancer survivor of 18 years. She explains how the organization helps people persevere through the illness.

“That’s exactly what it is - ‘giving hope,’ to people like me who are a survivor for eighteen years, because there aren’t that many of us around, but by the grace of god we’re still here,” Reis says.

Though many volunteers knew one another, newcomers got the chance to experience the event and the value of having fun through a cause.

“It’s actually the first time I’ve actually heard of Give Hope, so I’m glad we came across it,” said Kailynn McComas, who was bowling in memory of her mother and stepmother. “We’re passionate about supporting pancreatic cancer awareness because we lost a loved one to it.”

At events like these, for Give Hope, every dollar adds up.

“With our grant money, they’ve actually published papers, they’ve gotten new doctors to come in,” McComas adds. “So we’ve been at this for a little over eleven years now and we’ve raised well over a million dollars for pancreatic cancer research.”

This research not only helps doctors with early detection of the disease, but it’s also something that Reis says requires visiting a doctor.

“There’s no way to detect pancreatic cancer - it has to be done through blood work or scans, and if you’re not a person that has never had any history in your family, there’s no reason to even have any scans or blood work done,” Reis explains.

According to Give Hope President Ron Henry, the survival rate is 11%. This is why raising awareness is important to the McComas family.

“It can be a really difficult time but just be together as a family and have everyone around you and most importantly be there for your loved one that’s going through a really hard time to help them know that when they do pass, they had a really good support system and people that loved them,” McComas says.

For more information on Give Hope PC visit their website.

