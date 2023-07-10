Contests
Man identified after human remains found Sunday in Warren County

Skeletal remains found in Warren County
By Ken Brown
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Video from previous coverage.

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WXIX) - Police have identified the man whose remains were found Sunday on a small island on the Great Miami River.

The remains were identified as those of William Robert Middleton Jr., Franklin police said Monday.

Middleton Jr. was reported missing on July Fourth, according to police.

EquuSearch Midwest discovered the remains on the small island using one of their drones, and police and the Warren County Coroner’s Office responded around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, police say.

EquuSearch Midwest, which is associated with Texas EquuSearch, was in Franklin because they were looking for a local missing man, according to the police chief.

