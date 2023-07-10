Man identified after human remains found Sunday in Warren County

Video from previous coverage.

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WXIX) - Police have identified the man whose remains were found Sunday on a small island on the Great Miami River.

The remains were identified as those of William Robert Middleton Jr., Franklin police said Monday.

Middleton Jr. was reported missing on July Fourth, according to police.

EquuSearch Midwest discovered the remains on the small island using one of their drones, and police and the Warren County Coroner’s Office responded around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, police say.

EquuSearch Midwest, which is associated with Texas EquuSearch, was in Franklin because they were looking for a local missing man, according to the police chief.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.