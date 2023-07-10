Contests
Mosquito-borne illness found in Cincinnati area, health dept. says

Mosquitoes breed in stagnant water, therefore it is important to remove or get rid of anywhere...
(James Gathany/CDC vía AP, Archivo)(James Gathany | AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A mosquito-borne illness called West Nile virus has made its way into Cincinnati after health department officials received a positive test result from a collection of mosquito samples.

The Cincinnati Health Department made the announcement Monday morning and say they are concerned about the possibility of transmission to humans.

“We want to encourage Cincinnati area residents to take some simple precautionary measures to protect themselves, their families, and their neighbors,” Cincinnati Health Department Grant Mussman, M.D., MHSA said.

Officials have come up with ways people can prevent mosquitoes from breeding near their homes and protect residents from mosquito bites.

How to control breeding sites

  • Mosquitoes breed in stagnant water, therefore it is important to remove or get rid of anywhere in the yard where there could be stagnant or standing water. Examples: underneath flowerpots, children’s toys, puddles, etc.
  • If residents own bird baths, replace the bowls with pet dishes at least every week to eliminate stagnant water.
  • Swimming pools should have chlorinated circulating water.
  • Keep gutters clean.
  • Wading or kiddie pools should be turned over and emptied out when not in use.

How to protect yourself

Mosquito season is from May through September, so it is important for people to limit the amount of time they spend outside and at what time they do so.

According to the health department, mosquitoes with the potential to carry West Nile virus are most active at dawn and dusk.

To prevent getting bit by mosquitoes:

  • People should wear light-colored, loose-fitting pants and long-sleeved shirts with shoes and socks if they are outside for a long period of time.
  • Use an EPA-approved mosquito repellent.
  • If someone has standing water near their home, place a BTi briquette in the water to prevent mosquito larvae from forming. A popular brand is Mosquito Dunks and they can be found at hardware stores or gardening centers.
  • Fix any torn screens, doors, windows, etc.

How does West Nile virus affect people?

Most people who get infected with the virus do not show any symptoms. According to the Centers for Disease Control, about one and five people who test positive for the illness, develop a fever, headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea or rash. However, the majority of people with these symptoms typically make a full recovery.

Less than 1% of people infected experience more serious effects, such as developing a neurological illness, the CDC says. Headache, high fever, coma, disorientation, seizures and paralysis are among a few of the symptoms.

The incubation period for West Nile virus is 2-6 days but can range between two and 14 days, the Cincinnati Health Department said.

There is currently no vaccine to protect people from West Nile virus.

For more information regarding the mosquito-borne illness, visit the CDC’s website.

