Motorcyclist dies from June Indiana crash, sheriff says

The 58-year-old died while at UC Medical Center, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DECATUR COUNTY, IN (WXIX) -A motorcyclist died Saturday stemming from a June 23 crash in Indiana, according to Decatur County Sheriff William B. Meyerrose.

Meyerrose says deputies were called to State Road 46 just west of State Road 3 around 8:15 p.m.

When they arrived, they found Karie Kay King, 58, lying about 12 to 15 feet from the motorcycle.

According to a witness, the motorcycle was wobbling and then went off the north side of the road before crashing, Meyerrose said.

The sheriff says that as a result of the crash, King suffered significant head trauma and was flown to a Cincinnati area hospital, where she later died.

According to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office, King died while at UC Medical Center.

Meyeerose says King was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Deputies are still investigating the cause of the crash.

