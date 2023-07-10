Motorcyclist dies from June Indiana crash, sheriff says

DECATUR COUNTY, IN (WXIX) -A motorcyclist died Saturday stemming from a June 23 crash in Indiana, according to Decatur County Sheriff William B. Meyerrose.

Meyerrose says deputies were called to State Road 46 just west of State Road 3 around 8:15 p.m.

When they arrived, they found Karie Kay King, 58, lying about 12 to 15 feet from the motorcycle.

According to a witness, the motorcycle was wobbling and then went off the north side of the road before crashing, Meyerrose said.

The sheriff says that as a result of the crash, King suffered significant head trauma and was flown to a Cincinnati area hospital, where she later died.

According to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office, King died while at UC Medical Center.

Meyeerose says King was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Deputies are still investigating the cause of the crash.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.