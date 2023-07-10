Contests
Motorcyclist dies, passenger seriously injured in Butler County crash, sheriff says

A motorcyclist died and the passenger is seriously injured after a crash occurred Sunday in...
A motorcyclist died and the passenger is seriously injured after a crash occurred Sunday in Butler County, according Sheriff Richard Jones.(Live 5/File)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LEMON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -A motorcyclist died, and a passenger is seriously injured after a crash occurred in Butler County Sunday evening, according to Sheriff Richard Jones.

Jones says deputies were called to State Route 4 in the 5300 block of Hamilton Middletown Road in Lemon Township around 6 p.m. for a crash involving a 2023 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 2008 Toyota.

The 61-year-old motorcyclist and the passenger of the motorcycle were taken to Atrium Medical Center.

Jones says the motorcyclist died at the hospital, and the passenger is being treated for serious injuries.

The driver of the Toyota was not injured.

It is unclear how the crash occurred.

Deputies are still investigating.

