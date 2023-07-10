Motorcyclist dies, passenger seriously injured in Butler County crash, sheriff says

LEMON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -A motorcyclist died, and a passenger is seriously injured after a crash occurred in Butler County Sunday evening, according to Sheriff Richard Jones.

Jones says deputies were called to State Route 4 in the 5300 block of Hamilton Middletown Road in Lemon Township around 6 p.m. for a crash involving a 2023 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 2008 Toyota.

The 61-year-old motorcyclist and the passenger of the motorcycle were taken to Atrium Medical Center.

Jones says the motorcyclist died at the hospital, and the passenger is being treated for serious injuries.

The driver of the Toyota was not injured.

It is unclear how the crash occurred.

Deputies are still investigating.

