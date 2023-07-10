Contests
PHOTOS: Over 20k fans see Post Malone perform at Riverbend Sunday

Post Malone makes his second stop for his "If Ya'll Weren't Here I'd Be Crying" Tour in Cincinnati and performed a sold-out show at Riverbend Music Center Sunday night. Photo: Mary LeBus(Mary LeBus)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Singer-songwriter Post Malone performed a sold-out show Sunday night at Riverbend Music Center for his “If Ya’ll Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying” Tour.

It was a high-energy event as more than 20,000 fans flooded the outdoor venue’s lawn and pavilion to see the award-winning and globally known artist for the second show of his North America tour.

Post Malone, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, played a total of 22 songs and even sang a few surprise songs for his fans.

From his debut album, “Stoney,” to his fourth record, “Twelve Carat Toothache,” Post Malone played a wide range of his music with varying instrumentals and melodies.

An orchestra, several guitarists, a drummer and a pianist joined Post Malone on stage that evening, playing both old and even some unreleased songs.

About six songs into the show, the Texas native sang one of the mashups he made prior to making his big break, called “Hollywood Dreams/Comedown.” The song is a spin-off to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams,” in which he added his own flare to it with two different verses leading up to the chorus, and a short rap for the outro.

But that wasn’t the only surprise the artist had up his tattooed sleeve Sunday night.

The performer also sang two new unreleased songs that will come out on his fifth album, “Austin,” a self-titled record that will drop July 28.

Toward the end of the show, Post began to reveal a wave of emotions as he thanked the crowd for sticking with him throughout all of the past couple of “weird” years.

He ended the concert with one of his first-ever hits, “Congratulations,” a song that reflects on how the artist struggled to make it big-time but was able to overcome his hardships.

View the full set list below:

  • Better Now
  • Wow.
  • Zack and Codeine
  • Psycho
  • Goodbyes
  • Hollywood Dreams/Comedown
  • Mourning
  • I Like You (A Happier Song)
  • Jonestown (Interlude)
  • Take What You Want
  • Over Now
  • rockstar
  • Feeling Whitney
  • Stay
  • Overdrive (NEW SONG)
  • I Fall Apart
  • Wrapped Around Your Finger
  • Circles
  • Enough Is Enough (NEW SONG)
  • Too Young
  • White Iverson
  • Congratulations

Photos from the concert are attached below in a gallery.

