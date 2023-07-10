Contests
Suspect arrested, accused of stabbing victim multiple times in the face, court documents say

Brandon Houston, 30, is accused of stabbing a victim multiple times in the face with a pocket...
Brandon Houston, 30, is accused of stabbing a victim multiple times in the face with a pocket knife, according to court documents.(Hamilton County Justice Center)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man was arrested Sunday and is accused of stabbing a victim multiple times in the face with a pocket knife, according to a Hamilton County Municipal court complaint.

The complaint says the victim told police that Brandon Houston, 30, stabbed the victim after a verbal altercation causing serious injuries.

A judge set Houston’s bond at $25,000.

Court documents say Houston also faces one count of assault stemming from a similar incident in 2022 and failure to comply with an officer or signal of a police officer stemming from an incident in 2021.

The bond for those charges is set at $1,000, court documents read.

