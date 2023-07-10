Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Suspect stabs man at Sharonville hotel, drives him to hospital: court docs

Hector Flores
Hector Flores(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - A North Carolina man is under arrest after police say he stabbed a man at a local hotel and then drove him to the hospital.

Hector Flores, 23, of Selma was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center just before 4 a.m. Monday on charges of felonious assault and aggravated robbery.

Flores is accused of stabbing the victim inside a room at La Quinta Inn & Suites alongside northbound Interstate 75in Sharonville late Sunday, according to court records and a Hamilton County dispatcher.

It happened while the victim was in bed sleeping and then stole a cell phone and left, Sharonville police wrote in a criminal complaint.

But then Flores drove the victim to Bethesda North Hospital in Montgomery, according to the dispatch supervisor.

Montgomery police were notified there was a walk-in shooting victim and then Montgomery police alerted Sharonville police at about 11 p.m., according to the dispatch supervisor and Sharonville police.

Flores was arrested and charged based on statements police say both he and the victim provided, court documents show.

Flores is scheduled to appear in Hamilton County Municipal Court at 9 a.m. Monday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Covington.
Officer-involved shooting in Covington leaves 1 dead, investigation underway
Reds third base Elly De La Cruz has brought them within 1 run in the bottom of the third inning.
Elly-Mania reaches historic levels as Reds win in Milwaukee
Emergency medical crews responded to the report of a possible drowning incident around 7:45...
Deputies: 4-year-old NKY boy resuscitated after near-drowning incident
Deputies believe the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.
1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Glendale
Two people were shot in the 1400 block of Vine Street early Sunday morning, according to Lt....
2 people shot in Over-the-Rhine, lieutenant says

Latest News

Frank's First Alert Forecast For Monday
Authorities are investigating skeletal remains found in Warren County over the weekend,...
Human remains found in Warren County
Give Hope PC hosted a bowling event to raise awareness for pancreatic cancer awareness at...
Local bowling event raises awareness for pancreatic cancer research
Kentucky State Police Post 1 are searching for three missing juveniles from Graves County after...
KSP searching for 3 juvenile escapees from Graves County