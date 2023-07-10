Suspect stabs man at Sharonville hotel, drives him to hospital: court docs

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - A North Carolina man is under arrest after police say he stabbed a man at a local hotel and then drove him to the hospital.

Hector Flores, 23, of Selma was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center just before 4 a.m. Monday on charges of felonious assault and aggravated robbery.

Flores is accused of stabbing the victim inside a room at La Quinta Inn & Suites alongside northbound Interstate 75in Sharonville late Sunday, according to court records and a Hamilton County dispatcher.

It happened while the victim was in bed sleeping and then stole a cell phone and left, Sharonville police wrote in a criminal complaint.

But then Flores drove the victim to Bethesda North Hospital in Montgomery, according to the dispatch supervisor.

Montgomery police were notified there was a walk-in shooting victim and then Montgomery police alerted Sharonville police at about 11 p.m., according to the dispatch supervisor and Sharonville police.

Flores was arrested and charged based on statements police say both he and the victim provided, court documents show.

Flores is scheduled to appear in Hamilton County Municipal Court at 9 a.m. Monday.

