Teen arrested after admitting to accidentally shooting 16-year-old, police say

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A teenager is facing a negligent assault charge in connection with an accidental shooting.

On July 7, a Hamilton Police Department arrest report says a 15-year-old shot a 16-year-old at an apartment complex on Northwest Washington Boulevard. The address listed in the police report is listed on Google Maps as the Lexington Apartments in Hamilton.

Officers were called to the complex around 8:45 p.m. on July 7 for a gunshot wound.

Police said the officers found the 16-year-old with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The 15-year-old suspect and other juveniles were at the apartment, according to Hamilton police.

Officers talked with witnesses and later found a gun in some bushes beside the apartment complex, police explained.

During an interview with detectives, the 15-year-old admitted that he was the one who pulled the trigger and accidentally shot the victim, police wrote in the arrest report.

The 16-year-old was taken to the hospital. The arrest report did not mention if the gunshot wound was life-threatening.

