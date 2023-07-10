Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Teen arrested after admitting to accidentally shooting 16-year-old, police say

The shooting happened at an apartment complex on July 7, according to Hamilton police.
The shooting happened at an apartment complex on July 7, according to Hamilton police.(MGN Online)
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A teenager is facing a negligent assault charge in connection with an accidental shooting.

On July 7, a Hamilton Police Department arrest report says a 15-year-old shot a 16-year-old at an apartment complex on Northwest Washington Boulevard. The address listed in the police report is listed on Google Maps as the Lexington Apartments in Hamilton.

Officers were called to the complex around 8:45 p.m. on July 7 for a gunshot wound.

Police said the officers found the 16-year-old with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The 15-year-old suspect and other juveniles were at the apartment, according to Hamilton police.

Officers talked with witnesses and later found a gun in some bushes beside the apartment complex, police explained.

During an interview with detectives, the 15-year-old admitted that he was the one who pulled the trigger and accidentally shot the victim, police wrote in the arrest report.

The 16-year-old was taken to the hospital. The arrest report did not mention if the gunshot wound was life-threatening.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The officer involved found a suspect in the area and during a violent struggle, the officer...
1 dead in Covington officer-involved shooting
A drone helped find skeletal remains on a small island on the Great Miami River, police say
Human remains found in Warren County
Reds third base Elly De La Cruz has brought them within 1 run in the bottom of the third inning.
Elly-Mania reaches historic levels as Reds win in Milwaukee
Emergency medical crews responded to the report of a possible drowning incident around 7:45...
Deputies: 4-year-old NKY boy resuscitated after near drowning
FILE - A child holds a PRIME hydration drink prior to a baseball game between the Los Angeles...
The FDA is being asked to look into Logan Paul’s energy drink, which has the caffeine of 6 Coke cans

Latest News

Brandon Houston, 30, is accused of stabbing a victim multiple times in the face with a pocket...
Suspect arrested, accused of stabbing victim multiple times in the face, court documents say
Aiden Brown, now 18 years old, was 17 when he was arrested for killing 28-year-old Gary Walker...
18-year-old sentenced for deadly 2022 shooting committed as a teen
Post Malone makes his second stop for his "If Ya'll Weren't Here I'd Be Crying" Tour in...
PHOTOS: Over 20K fans see Post Malone perform at Riverbend Sunday
Dry and warmer Tuesday