Voter registration closes Monday for Ohio’s special election

By Jordan Vilines
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Ohioans wanting to vote in the special election in August have until Monday evening to register, according to the Ohio Board of Elections.

The special election will only have one issue on the ballot, asking voters whether to make it harder to amend the state constitution.

Ohio gives voters three days to register by mail, online, or in person at their county elections.

To register online, voters will need to provide the following:

  • Ohio driver’s license or Ohio identification card number
  • Name
  • Date of Birth
  • Address
  • Last four digits of your Social Security number

Voters who do not have any of the required information should print and fill out the online form and take it to their county board of elections. Those who are Safe at Home participants should contact the Safe at Home office before proceeding.

Ohioans are eligible if they are a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old, an Ohio resident for at least 30 days prior to the election, and are not currently incarcerated for a felony conviction.

The voter registration deadline for the general election on Nov. 7 is Oct. 10.

Those who register to vote for the special election do not have to do so again for the general election.

