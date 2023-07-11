1 hospitalzed in Mt. Washington crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries from a single-vehicle crash in Mt. Washington overnight, Cincinnati police say.

It was reported about 11 p.m. Monday in the 5100 block of Salem Road.

Police confirmed they were on the scene investigating for about two hours before clearing around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

