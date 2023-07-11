8-year-old girl killed in drive-by shooting, sheriff says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An 8-year-old girl is dead in a drive-by shooting in Silverton overnight, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened at an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Plainfield Road shortly after 11:30 p.m. Monday, according to sheriff’s spokeswoman Kyla Woods.

The child was shot once inside the residence. She was transported to a hospital, where she died from her injuries shortly after, Woods said.

Deputies and detectives with the sheriff’s office remain on scene investigating.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a young girl was killed in a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex on Plainfield Road in Silverton late Monday. (FOX19 NOW)

