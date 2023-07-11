Contests
8-year-old girl killed in drive-by shooting, sheriff says

An 8-year-old girl is dead in a drive-by shooting in Silverton overnight, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An 8-year-old girl is dead in a drive-by shooting in Silverton overnight, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened at an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Plainfield Road shortly after 11:30 p.m. Monday, according to sheriff’s spokeswoman Kyla Woods.

The child was shot once inside the residence. She was transported to a hospital, where she died from her injuries shortly after, Woods said.

Deputies and detectives with the sheriff’s office remain on scene investigating.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story on air and on all of our digital platforms.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a young girl was killed in a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex on Plainfield Road in Silverton late Monday.(FOX19 NOW)

