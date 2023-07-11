Bengals Ring of Honor game scheduled for Monday Night Football
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals 2023 Ring of Honor Class will be inducted when Cincinnati hosts the Los Angeles Rams for Monday Night Football on Sept. 25.
This year, 13 nominees were on the ballot and fans were able to vote on which players should be added to the Ring of Honor.
Nominees included:
- Jim Breech
- James Brooks
- Cris Collinsworth
- Corey Dillon
- Boomer Esiason
- David Fulcher
- Chad Johnson
- Tim Krumrie
- Dave Lapham
- Max Montoya
- Lemar Parrish
- Bob Trumpy
- Reggie Williams
The two former players who received the most votes will be announced next week.
You can find the Bengals’ entire schedule here.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.