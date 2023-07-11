Contests
Bengals Ring of Honor game scheduled for Monday Night Football

The two former players who received the most votes will be announced next week.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals 2023 Ring of Honor Class will be inducted when Cincinnati hosts the Los Angeles Rams for Monday Night Football on Sept. 25.

This year, 13 nominees were on the ballot and fans were able to vote on which players should be added to the Ring of Honor.

Nominees included:

  • Jim Breech
  • James Brooks
  • Cris Collinsworth
  • Corey Dillon
  • Boomer Esiason
  • David Fulcher
  • Chad Johnson
  • Tim Krumrie
  • Dave Lapham
  • Max Montoya
  • Lemar Parrish
  • Bob Trumpy
  • Reggie Williams

The two former players who received the most votes will be announced next week.

You can find the Bengals’ entire schedule here.

