Bengals Ring of Honor game scheduled for Monday Night Football

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals 2023 Ring of Honor Class will be inducted when Cincinnati hosts the Los Angeles Rams for Monday Night Football on Sept. 25.

This year, 13 nominees were on the ballot and fans were able to vote on which players should be added to the Ring of Honor.

Nominees included:

Jim Breech

James Brooks

Cris Collinsworth

Corey Dillon

Boomer Esiason

David Fulcher

Chad Johnson

Tim Krumrie

Dave Lapham

Max Montoya

Lemar Parrish

Bob Trumpy

Reggie Williams

The two former players who received the most votes will be announced next week.

