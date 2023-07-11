Body pulled from Great Miami River

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - An investigation is underway to identify a body that was found in the river on Sunday.

Around 5:30 p.m., the Fairfield Police Department says officers were called to the Great Miami River behind Waterworks Parks for a dead person in the river.

The body was pulled from the water and taken to the Butler County Morgue.

Police now say they are investigating to identify the person and find out the circumstances surrounding the death.

