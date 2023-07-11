Contests
Body pulled from Great Miami River

The body was found in the Great Miami River behind Waterworks Parks, according to the Fairfield...
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - An investigation is underway to identify a body that was found in the river on Sunday.

Around 5:30 p.m., the Fairfield Police Department says officers were called to the Great Miami River behind Waterworks Parks for a dead person in the river.

The body was pulled from the water and taken to the Butler County Morgue.

Police now say they are investigating to identify the person and find out the circumstances surrounding the death.

