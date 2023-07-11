Cincinnati police looking for missing man

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are asking for help locating a missing man who could be in jeopardy.

Police say they took a report that Rouse Andrews left Williamsburg Drive in the Villages of Roll Hill on June 23.

Andrews was on foot and it’s not known in which direction he was headed.

The police say Andrews’s usual mode of transportation is the Queen City Metro.

He is in good physical condition and his mental health is also good however Andrews has kidney and heart problems, according to police.

It’s not known whether he has any of his medication with him.

Andrews is described as 5′8′, 180 pounds, with brown eyes and he is bald. No word on what clothes he was last seen wearing.

Anyone who can help police locate Andrews, contact Detective Sneed at (513) 262-8325.

