Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Cincinnati police looking for missing man

Cincinnati police say they took a report that Rouse Andrews left Williamsburg Apartments in the...
Cincinnati police say they took a report that Rouse Andrews left Williamsburg Apartments in the Villages of Roll Hill on June 23. He has not been seen since.(Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are asking for help locating a missing man who could be in jeopardy.

Police say they took a report that Rouse Andrews left Williamsburg Drive in the Villages of Roll Hill on June 23.

Andrews was on foot and it’s not known in which direction he was headed.

The police say Andrews’s usual mode of transportation is the Queen City Metro.

He is in good physical condition and his mental health is also good however Andrews has kidney and heart problems, according to police.

It’s not known whether he has any of his medication with him.

Andrews is described as 5′8′, 180 pounds, with brown eyes and he is bald. No word on what clothes he was last seen wearing.

Anyone who can help police locate Andrews, contact Detective Sneed at (513) 262-8325.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A drone helped find skeletal remains on a small island on the Great Miami River, police say
Man identified after human remains found Sunday in Warren County
The 58-year-old died while at UC Medical Center, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's...
Motorcyclist dies as a result of Indiana crash in June, sheriff says
A drone helped find skeletal remains on a small island on the Great Miami River, police say
Human remains found in Warren County
Mother of man killed by Covington police officer says he ‘did it to himself’
Mother of man killed by Covington police officer says he ‘did it to himself’
The beverage brand PRIME Hydration was launched last year by YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI.
The FDA is being asked to look into Logan Paul’s energy drink, which has the caffeine of 6 Coke cans

Latest News

BLINK 2022 brought in over 2 million people. Credit: Rhine Media "Radiant Rose."
New details released about BLINK 2024
The two former players who received the most votes will be announced next week.
Bengals Ring of Honor game scheduled for Monday Night Football
The body was found in the Great Miami River behind Waterworks Parks, according to the Fairfield...
Man who drowned in Great Miami River identified
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams is offering free scoops July 13.
Norwood ice cream shop to serve free scoops on July 13