Cincinnati youth football team continues tradition started by slain coach

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Youth football players gathered Monday evening to remember their coach who was gunned down in front of them last year.

Jermaine Knox died outside the College Hill Recreation Facility on Larch Avenue on Oct. 18. The 37-year-old was walking to his van after practice when a man approached and started shooting at Knox and another person..

Knox was a father and a mentor who coached the Trojan Black youth football team. He started a tradition called “Trojan Day,” a summertime celebration for his players. The family-oriented tradition continued Monday night in Knox’s honor.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD’s Homicide Unit: 513-352-3542.

