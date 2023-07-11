Contests
Cincinnati Zoo’s oldest Komodo dragon dies

Hudo, a 20-year-old Komodo dragon, died over the weekend at the Cincinnati Zoo due to an...
Hudo, a 20-year-old Komodo dragon, died over the weekend at the Cincinnati Zoo due to an "irreversible spinal injury."(Cincinnati Zoo)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Zoo said goodbye to its 20-year-old Komodo dragon after suffering an “irreversible age-related spinal issue.”

Hudo, the Komodo dragon, was hatched in 2003 at the Denver Zoo and later came to Cincinnati in 2009 where he spent the rest of his 14 years.

Winton Ray with the zoo says Hudo became a guest and staff favorite as he was described to have the temperament of a “Golden Retriever” and remained “beautifully colored” even as the years passed on.

The 20-year-old reptile was not only known for being the zoo’s oldest Komodo dragon, but he was also the first in the world to have double cataract corrective surgery, which was successful, according to Ray.

Hudo’s family’s legacy at the zoo

In 1990, Hudo’s grandfather, Naga, was gifted to former U.S. President George H.W. Bush by the President of Indonesia, which was considered an astonishing gift, the zoo added.

Ray says President Bush later gave Naga to the Cincinnati Zoo in order to successfully mate with other endangered species.

“He was the most successful reproductive male Komodo dragon in Zoo history, siring up to 55 hatchlings,” Ray wrote. “Due to his fruitfulness, his spirit and offspring live on at Zoos nationwide.”

Visitors will still be able to see a Komodo dragon at the Cincinnati Zoo.

Frunobulax, a 1.5-year-old reptile, arrived in the Queen City in May from the Bronx Zoo. He currently weighs a little over 100 pounds.

“He will not take the place of Hudo in our hearts, but he will earn a place of his own,” Ray wrote.

